PARIS Oct 10 IKEA, the world's biggest
furniture retailer, will accelerate its expansion in France over
the next three years, creating 1,200 jobs and giving a vote of
confidence in a struggling economy.
The Swedish group, known for its low-priced but stylish
furniture, said it would invest over 600 million euros ($811
million) by 2016 to open six new stores and renovate four
existing stores in France.
The plan is an acceleration from the 500 million euros spent
in the last five years and part of a longer-term ambition to
lift the number of stores in France, the euro zone's
second-largest economy, to 40 by 2020 and 45 by 2025 from 29
now.
"We are sending a very positive message in a lacklustre
economic climate," IKEA's chief executive for France, Stefan
Vanoverbeke, told a news conference.
IKEA's announcement comes as President Francois Hollande's
Socialist government struggles to tackle high unemployment and
kick-start economic growth.
France was dealt a fresh blow this week when Franco-American
group Alcatel-Lucent unveiled plans to lay off 900
French workers as part of a plan to cut 10,000 jobs
worldwide.
France, which accounts for around 10 percent of group sales,
is IKEA's third-largest market after Germany and the United
States. It currently operates 29 stores in France, where it
employs 9,300 people and competes with retailers Conforama and
But in a furniture market worth 10 billion euros.
IKEA is the top furniture retailer in France, where its
market share rose 0.1 percentage points to 17.9 percent in the
year ended Aug. 31, according to the company.
The group is targeting a market share of around 20 percent
within 3-4 years thanks to its expansion plans and a continued
policy of offering low prices to cost-conscious consumers.
Like-for-like sales fell 4.3 percent to 2.39 billion euros
in fiscal 2012/13, however, in an economic climate Vanoverbeke
described as difficult.
The overall French furniture market fell 5 percent during
the period, hit by low consumer morale and a steep fall in real
estate transactions, Vanoverbeke said.
For the current fiscal year, Vanoverbeke said he remained
"cautious" though he was "less pessimistic than a year ago". He
declined to make any forecasts.
($1 = 0.7398 euros)
(Editing by Mark Potter)