STOCKHOLM Nov 3 IKEA, the world's biggest
furniture retailer, has dropped struggling Hanergy Thin Film
Power (HTF) as a supplier in a pilot project to sell
solar panels across three markets.
IKEA Group, which owns most of the IKEA stores worldwide,
said in an emailed statement that while its roll-out of
residential solar panels in stores in Britain, the Netherlands
and Switzerland had been successful, it had not renewed a
contract with Hanergy that ended Nov. 1.
"We are looking into sensible solutions (to continue to sell
solar panels) but we have decided Hanergy is not our partner,"
IKEA Group spokeswoman Martina Smedberg said.
HTF is under investigation by Hong Kong's stock market
regulator and its shares are suspended.
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Mark Heinrich)