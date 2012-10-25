By Anna Ringstrom
| ALMHULT, Sweden
ALMHULT, Sweden Oct 25 IKEA customers used to
assembling its flat-packed furniture will, if the Swedish firm's
design boss has his way, soon be able to add their own touches
to products before buying.
The furniture retailer, which has grown into a global giant
from its small-town roots in the heart of southern Sweden, is
seeking new markets, with India on its horizon.
Even there IKEA - known for its budget furniture in huge
stores - expects to keep to a Scandinavian form characterised by
stripped, functional design, IKEA Design Manager Marcus Engman
told Reuters.
"Having customers doing some of the job is nothing new.
Historically, that has been about them assembling the products
to keep prices low. But I believe in letting them take part also
in the creative work," he said in an interview in Almhult where
IKEA was born 69 years ago and where its creative hub still is.
"It would enable them to turn an IKEA product, which will
probably always be mass produced, into their own unique thing. I
think this will be important for us going forward," said Engman,
sitting on a Klippan couch, which was developed by his father,
also a former design chief at IKEA.
He said customers might make adjustments to a sofa, or
create their own fabric patterns via the IKEA website. "We are
not that far away technology-wise. What we need to find is a way
to do it and still keep our low prices."
IKEA, whose name includes the initials of founder Ingvar
Kamprad combined with the first letters of the farm and village
where he grew up, has 338 stores in 40 countries across Europe,
North America and Asia.
Kamprad, 86, a billionaire who lives in Switzerland, but who
keeps up a thrifty image when he visits his homeland, founded
IKEA as a mail order firm when he was only 17 and keeps a role
as senior adivisor to the foundations which controls the empire.
EYE ON INDIA
He and his family still control the group through a complex
corporate structure, which has been criticised for a lack of
transparency.
IKEA was also recently found to have spied on employees in
France and is investigating Swedish public television
allegations it used political prisoners in the former east
Germany in the 1970s and 1980s. In October, it apologised for
air brushing women out of catalogues for Saudi Arabia.
Such brushes with controversial issues, including Kamprad's
own involvement with a Swedish fascist group in the 1940s, which
he later called a mistake, are not holding the company back.
It is the world's biggest furniture retailer. IKEA Group,
which owns most of the stores, with others under external
franchise, plans to speed up expansion after record sales in
2011/12 of 27 billion euros ($35 billion).
The group in May unveiled plans for 25 stores in India,
already a big sourcing market its for textiles, and expects the
government in the coming months to approve its application to
begin trading there. Engman just returned from an inspiration
trip to suppliers and design schools in India, he said.
"In the big cities there is fairly widespread awareness that
we will open there. There is a curiosity around what we plan to
do," Engman said of his trip, adding that IKEA has no plans make
major changes to its range there.
But the company will stick to its traditional designs.
"To enter India with Indian designs would place us in a
crazy position competition-wise. If we stay Scandinavian and do
what we do best we will be unique in the market."
From approval, it usually takes IKEA 4-5 years to open a
first store in a new market.
Engman is a firm believer in the company's "democratic
design" ethos, mixing functionality, style and value.
"I actually believe that a great part in our success is the
fact what we produce is mixable with other styles," he said.
"And that you get a lot for your money."
($1 = 0.7711 euros)
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Paul Casciato)