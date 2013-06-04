By Anna Ringstrom
| STOCKHOLM, June 4
STOCKHOLM, June 4 Ingvar Kamprad, creator of
Swedish furniture retailer IKEA, is to take another step back
from his company as the youngest of his three sons takes a key
board role in a gradual handover of power.
Kamprad, 87, who founded the business in rural south Sweden
70 years ago, stepped down in 1986 as chief executive of IKEA,
which has become the world's biggest furniture group, famous for
its flat packs and do-it-yourself assembly.
He will now leave the board of a key company within the
business - Inter IKEA Group - and his youngest son Mathias will
take over as its chairman.
"I see this as a good time for me to leave the board of
Inter IKEA Group," Kamprad said in a statement on Tuesday,
referring to the company which owns the IKEA brand and which
collects 3 percent of IKEA stores' sales worldwide each year.
"By that we are also taking another step in the generation
shift that has been ongoing for some years," said Kamprad, a
billionaire, who has been resident in Switzerland since the
1970s.
The Kamprad family still controls the complex corporate
structure that makes up the IKEA empire and Kamprad himself
keeps a tight grip behind the scenes.
Ingvar chairs the Dutch-registered Stiching INGKA
Foundation, which controls IKEA Group, the owner of 302 of the
343 IKEA stores worldwide. He is also on the board of
family-controlled Interogo Foundation in Liechtenstein, which in
turn owns Inter IKEA Group.
Mathias is also an Interogo board member and has held
various positions in the Kamprad-founded groups, but like all
the Kamprads he has kept a low public profile.
Mathias's two older brothers Jonas and Peter also have board
roles within the groups.
GROWTH IN TOUGH MARKETS
Inter IKEA Group also reported on Tuesday a 2012 net profit
of 443 million euros ($577 million), up sharply from 87 million
the year before, mainly due to a one-off gain.
Chief Executive Soren Hansen said the business climate in
Europe, where the bulk of IKEA stores are located, remained
challenging, especially in southern Europe.
"What we feel happy about is that we can see that the IKEA
concept has stood up relatively well," he said in his first
interview since he became boss of Inter IKEA Group in September.
"We have in some markets become more relevant, meaning that in
some markets we are gaining market shares."
Hansen said Inter IKEA Group's other divisions, besides the
franchise unit, improved results in 2012 although rapid
expansion in the shopping mall and property development
divisions still weighed on group results.
CHINA
In China, which IKEA Group hopes will become one of its
biggest markets, Inter IKEA Group is currently investing 1
billion euros in three shopping centres, the first of which is
due to open early year.
Inter IKEA Group's net turnover grew 7 percent to 2.6
billion euros in 2012, helped by new store openings and positive
currency effects, but also by around 3 percent growth in
like-for-like license sales.
"While most developed economies strive to balance economics
and social wellbeing, we will continue to see limited market
growth," the company predicted.
Inter IKEA Group has growing property development divisions
in which it has substantially increased long-term investments in
recent years, and a finance business.
The one off gain in the Inter IKEA Group results related to
a 3.6 billion capital injection from Interogo Foundation in
connection with the transfer of the IKEA trademark from
Interogo. Interogo also lent Inter IKEA Group 5.4 billion euros
as part of the deal.
"One extraordinary item was related to the trademark
transaction where we got a capital injection of 3.6 million
euros which of course improves our result," Hansen said.
Inter IKEA Group only started publishing figures for its
business last year, as part of efforts to become more open.
IKEA Group in January posted record profits in its 2011/12
fiscal year as budget designs enticed austerity-hit shoppers.
($1 = 0.7675 euros)
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom. Editing by Jane Merriman)