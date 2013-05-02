NEW DELHI May 2 India's Cabinet Committee on
Economic Affairs (CCEA) cleared on Thursday a 1.5 billion euro
($1.98 billion) investment plan by IKEA, formally
paving the way for the Swedish retail giant to set up shop in
Asia's third-largest economy.
"Yes, it is cleared," Information and Broadcasting Minister
Manish Tewari said, referring to IKEA's investment proposal.
India threw open its doors to foreign retailers last year,
liberalising investment rules to allow in global supermarket
chains as well as lifting an investment cap on single-brand
retailers such as IKEA, as the country seeks out investments to
kickstart its economy.
India's Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB), which
clears foreign investment proposals in the country, gave its
approval to IKEA's investment proposal in February.
But the proposal still needed a final nod from the federal
government given the significant investment.
($1 = 0.7580 euros)
