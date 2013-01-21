(Adds details, company comments)
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI Jan 21 India's foreign
investment board cleared IKEA's proposal to set up
stores in the country, Trade Minister Anand Sharma said, paving
the way for it to invest $1.86 billion there over 15-20 years.
India's finance ministry had previously ruled that the
Swedish retailer, known for selling flatpack furniture and
accessories, would not be allowed to sell items other than
furniture such as food, textile products and office supplies, as
it does in other markets.
However, the company resubmitted its investment proposal
requesting permission to bring in its global business model and
a government source with direct knowledge of the matter told
Reuters on Monday that the company's investment plan had been
approved in its entirety.
"The government is committed to play a constructive role in
encouraging FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) specially in areas
which create jobs and provide technological advancement," the
Trade Minister's statement said.
IKEA's investment plan will now be sent to the Cabinet
Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) for final approval.
"We do not have any formal response from the government on
the approval and the application is still under process ... We
are positive the Indian government will give us final approval,"
said IKEA spokeswoman Josefin Thorell.
The government has presented IKEA's entry into India's
retail market as a sign that foreign investors have kept faith
with Asia's third-largest economy, at a time when GDP growth in
the country has declined.
IKEA plans to cash in on India's growing urban middle class
and strong demand for international brands and lifestyle
products such as furniture.
($1 = 53.8150 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi and Nandita Bose
in Mumbai; Editing by Tony Munroe and Helen Massy-Beresford)