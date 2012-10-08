By Anna Ringstrom
| STOCKHOLM
STOCKHOLM Oct 8 IKEA, the world's largest
furniture retailer, pushed ahead on Monday with a plan to open
its first stores in India following the relaxation of rules on
sourcing from local suppliers.
India last month eased the heavily criticised rules, anxious
not to scare off IKEA - one of the few big name firms that has
unveiled plans to invest in the country - or any others willing
to follow.
The Swedish retailer said it had filed the last part of an
application to begin trading in the world's second most populous
nation.
"IKEA Group views the recent developments related to single
brand foreign direct investment in retail positively," the
privately held group, known for budget furniture in self-build
flat packs and huge stores, said in an emailed statement.
"Once our application is approved we will develop a solid
plan for the establishment of IKEA stores for many years to
come."
India opened the door to foreign retailers in January, but
drew criticism for demanding that companies source 30 percent of
their products from small- and medium-sized domestic firms. In
September, the government dropped the requirement specifying the
size of supplier.
IKEA in May unveiled plans to open 25 stores and invest 600
million euros ($784 million) there, but negotiations around the
sourcing requirements raised the prospect the investment would
be delayed.
There are 338 IKEA stores around the world, 298 of which are
run by IKEA Group and the other by external franchisees. IKEA
Group is about to speed up expansion, mainly in existing but
also in new markets.
($1 = 0.7657 euros)
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Toby Chopra)