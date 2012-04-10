MILAN, April 10 IKEA, the world's
largest furniture maker, said it has replaced some of its Asian
suppliers with three Italian manufacturers that are able to make
better quality goods at lower prices.
"The company is permanently seeking to increase its
purchases from Italian suppliers and it has found new Italian
partners that substitute some Asian suppliers thanks to their
skills, commitment and ability to produce goods with better
quality and lower prices than Asian competitors" Lars Petersson,
CEO of the Italian branch of Sweden's IKEA, said in a statement
on Tuesday.
Starting from the beginning of this year, IKEA began buying
drawers, taps and toys from three new Italian suppliers in the
northern region of Piedmont rather than continuing to purchase
them in Asia, said Valerio Di Bussolo, head of public relations
for Ikea Italy.
"We will have figures measuring the effect of this move in
an year's time," Di Bussolo said.
Even before this move, Italian furniture companies were
well represented among IKEA's global suppliers.
According to the latest available figures, in August 2011
Italian suppliers made 8 percent of total products sold by the
Swedish retailer globally, making Italy the company's
third-largest supplier after China and Poland.
IKEA paid 24 Italian producers 1 billion euros ($1.31
billion)last year.
According to the statement, IKEA is buying more products in
the north-east of Italy than in Sweden or in Germany.
($1 = 0.7644 euros)
(Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Erica Billingham)