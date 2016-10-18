STOCKHOLM Oct 18 Mathias Kamprad, youngest son
of Ikea founder Ingvar Kamprad, has stepped down as chairman of
Inter IKEA's holding company in a recent reshuffle of some of
the business entities that make up the Swedish home furnishings
company.
In May, brand owner and franchiser Inter IKEA, in connection
with a spin-off of its investment operations, created a new
holding firm chaired by IKEA veteran Anders Dahlvig, replacing
the existing holding firm, which was chaired by Mathias for the
last three years.
Mathias is now a board member of the new holding firm, Inter
IKEA Holding.
IKEA confirmed the move, which was initially reported by
Swedish daily Dagens Industri on Monday.
"Mathias has said he fully supports the appointments," Inter
IKEA spokeswoman Josefin Thorell said in an email on Tuesday.
"He is pleased Anders Dahlvig and Hans Gydell, who both have
solid IKEA experience, have accepted the roles as chairman for
respective group."
Gydell is the chairman of a new separate holding firm for
the spun-off investment operations.
Ingvar, 90, who resigned as CEO in 1986, gave up formal
power over IKEA as late as 2013 when he resigned from and
renounced the right to appoint members to the supervisory
council of the Interogo Foundation which owns Inter IKEA.
Many had expected his three sons to continue his firm grip
on the company but they no longer have operational roles at
IKEA, and the Kamprad family is in a minority on the boards of
the foundations that control Inter IKEA and IKEA group.
IKEA Group owns most IKEA stores worldwide.
Middle brother Jonas is on the board of IKEA Group, while
eldest brother Peter chairs the independent, family-owned Ikano
Group, a mainly financial services group.
In August, Inter IKEA bought range, supply and production
subsidiaries from IKEA Group in a deal that has left Inter IKEA
with even tighter control over strategy, and IKEA Group more
streamlined on the retail business.
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Susan Thomas)