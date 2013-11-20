PARIS Nov 20 Public prosecutors have placed the
French unit of Swedish furniture retailer Ikea and its
two top executives under formal investigation on allegations of
illegally gathering data on employees and clients, Ikea France
said on Wednesday.
The company confirmed that Ikea France itself, Chief
Executive Stefan Vanoverbeke and Chief Financial Officer Dariusz
Rychert had been placed under such an investigation - a move
which in French law precedes a possible trial unless the inquiry
is dropped at a later stage.
"We insist that the presumption of innocence applies and
Ikea France continues to assist the authorities to establish the
truth," a spokeswoman said.
The move follows a police search of the company's French
headquarters earlier this month.
In April 2012, the company acknowledged practices in breach
of its ethical standards and overhauled its management team the
following month.
