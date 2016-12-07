By Tom Bergin and Anna Ringstrom
| LONDON/STOCKHOLM
LONDON/STOCKHOLM Dec 7 The IKEA Group said on
Wednesday it had sold key subsidiaries for 5.2 billion euros
($5.58 billion) as part of an overhaul to help the furniture
retailer react to new competition and shifts in consumer
preferences away from its vast out-of-town stores.
The IKEA Group, which operates most IKEA stores, sold
subsidiaries that manage the group's supply chain and design,
purchase and manufacture all IKEA furniture to Inter IKEA
Holding BV, a company based in Delft in the Netherlands, which
owns the IKEA brand.
The transaction, initiated by Inter IKEA, helped to boost
pre-tax profits by 23 percent to 5.4 billion euros at IKEA
Group, which has its headquarters in Leiden in the Netherlands.
Since September 1, Inter IKEA has controlled the development
of the IKEA range and supply chain. This relegates IKEA Group to
being a pure retailer, operating under a franchise agreement
with Inter IKEA.
Inter IKEA CEO Torbjorn Loof said Inter IKEA felt it was
necessary to take full control of developing the IKEA business
to respond to increased demands from customers to shop in city
centre stores, buy online and to use collection points.
"The concept and the existing franchise system was made up
in the beginning of the 1980s. It was another era," he told
Reuters. "The main aim is to make sure that we can grow and
expand and be relevant to our customers," he said.
Inter IKEA announced its decision to exercise its rights to
take back control of the design and other activities from IKEA
Group last year but the price of this transaction was revealed
for the first time on Wednesday when the two groups presented
their earnings to August 31.
The IKEA Group is owned by a Dutch Foundation while Inter
IKEA is owned by a Liechtenstein foundation. The split of
responsibilities aims to create a tension that spurs growth,
Inter IKEA executives say.
The overall structure, which is also tax efficient, was
created by founder Ingvar Kamprad, a Swede, almost 40 years ago
to allow IKEA preserve its independence in perpetuity. Profits
of both groups are retained in the companies or foundations to
fund the expansion of the IKEA concept.
Sales from IKEA stores worldwide hit 36.4 billion euros last
year, Inter IKEA said in its annual summary. IKEA Group
accounted for 34.2 billion euros of this total.
IKEA Group Chief Executive Peter Agnefjall said the transfer
of key functions and 26,000 staff, would weigh on his company's
future profits, but would be offset by improvements in IKEA
Group's contracts with Inter IKEA.
"(We) obtained important strategic benefits, that will
strengthen our position going forward. So all in all, we're
happy with the transaction," he told Reuters in a telephone
interview.
FASTER MOVING
Analysts said that lack of detail around the deal - which is
one of the largest retail transactions in the world this year -
meant that it was hard to assess whether the price paid was high
or low but that the new split of functions should be good for
the overall franchise.
"It's going to be a good move for them, because one of the
big problems is that they have been quite slow to adapt to
customers," Matt Walton, Analyst at Verdict Retail
Inter IKEA CEO Loof said as part of the restructuring IKEA
Group received rights to open new channels for selling IKEA
products, including in new city-centre stores and via urban
collection and order points. Also, the time scale of IKEA
Group's franchise contracts were amended to allow for the
long-term investments needed to overhaul IKEA's operating model.
He said certain areas of the product line, such as living
room furniture, needed to be improved.
Inter IKEA said it had pre-tax profits of 329 million euros
in the eight months to the end of August. The company receives a
franchise fee of 3 percent of turnover at all IKEA stores. It
had just 1,300 employees two years ago.
It said profits would increase in the coming financial year
due to the acquisition of the subsidiaries which operate design
studios, logistics hubs and 43 factories around the world. The
acquisition was funded by borrowing and funds from its parent.
The deal boosted IKEA Group's cash pile to 23.2 billion from
16.7 billion at the end of August 2015. Agnefjall said the sale
proceeds would be used for investments, boosting the company's
cash buffer and to resume paying a dividend, which would be 840
million euros for 2016, compared to 600 million euros for 2014.
Agnefjall said he hoped that Inter IKEA would continue to
select IKEA Group, technically a company called Ingka Holding
B.V., to open IKEA stores in new markets.
IKEA Group increased its sales by more than 7 percent last
year, helped by new store openings and increased online sales.
Combined, the other 12 franchisees boosted sales at their stores
by 22 percent, Inter IKEA's results show.
($1 = 0.9321 euros)
(Reporting by Tom Bergin. Editing by Jane Merriman)