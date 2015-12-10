(Refiles to add title of CEO after first quote)
* Says growth well distributed across most markets
* Record growth in Germany while China fastest growing
* Investments grew to 3.2 bln EUR, sees slightly less this
year
* CEO says current year started well
By Anna Ringstrom
STOCKHOLM, Dec 10 IKEA Group, the
world's biggest furniture retailer, said on Thursday its annual
profits grew as it expanded into China, increased sales from
existing stores and saw strong online growth.
Net profit at the Swedish self-assembly budget furniture
chain, which generates the bulk of its revenue in Europe, was up
5.5 percent to 3.5 billion euros ($3.9 billion) in the 12 months
through to the end of August 2015.
Sales reached a record 31.9 billion euros with comparable
sales growth also strong at 5 percent.
"It was a very good year for bedrooms - for new products but
also for old workhorses such as the Sultan and Malm (beds and
storage). That drove growth last year, really, and landed us a
very strong result" Chief Executive Peter Agnefjall told
Reuters.
IKEA said it cut prices to customers, offsetting the cuts
with lower purchase prices and better supply chain efficiency.
The firm, which owns most IKEA stores, said Germany showed
record growth while the United States, which is now
neck-and-neck with Germany as IKEA's biggest single market,
continued to do well.
China was IKEA's fastest-growing market with 19 percent
sales growth including three new stores.
"We read a lot in papers that China has slowed but we can't
see that picture in our figures," Agnefjall said.
IKEA said during the year it increased investments to 3.2
billion euros from 2.2 billion the year before, mainly in
stores, shopping centres and renewable energy.
MULTI-CHANNEL
Agnefjall told Reuters investment would remain high.
"A lot is about transforming IKEA into a multi-channel
retailer. We invest in new technology needed to be able to do
that well, and also in a distribution network that differs
slightly from the one for our stores," he said Reuters.
He said total investments would however be slightly lower
this year than last when IKEA bought shopping centre businesses
from other entities in the group of companies that make up IKEA.
Agnefjall said the current year had started well.
"We feel that economies overall are holding up fairly well
while varying a bit across single markets."
IKEA expects to reach sales of 50 billion euros around 2020.
Agnefjall said sales growth in the 13 online stores was 35
percent. He said he hoped to launch e-commerce in a few more
markets this year after no new online stores opened in 2014/15.
IKEA opened 13 new stores in 2014/15, most of which were in
its biggest market Europe, taking its total to 328 in 28
markets. It plans to open as many this fiscal year.
IKEA's dividend to its owner, Netherlands-based Stichting
INGKA Foundation was 666 million euros.
($1 = 0.9096 euros)
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)