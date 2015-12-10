STOCKHOLM Dec 10 IKEA Group, the world's
biggest furniture retailer, said on Thursday net profit grew 5.5
percent in its fiscal full-year, primarily on the back of sales
growth in existing stores, helped also by new store openings and
strong online sales growth.
Net profit at the Swedish flat-pack self-assembly budget
furniture company, which owns most IKEA stores, was 3.51 billion
euros ($3.86 billion) in the 12 months through August 2015,
against 3.33 billion the year before.
"While the growth is well distributed across most markets,
Germany shows record growth and also Southern Europe is seeing a
positive development. North America continues to do well," Chief
Executive Peter Agnefjall said in a statement.
IKEA said it had offset lower prices to customers with lower
purchase prices and increased efficiency in its supply chain.
($1 = 0.9096 euros)
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Daniel Dickson)