MOSCOW Dec 2 A Russian court has issued an injunction freezing $145 million in the accounts of the local unit of Swedish furniture giant IKEA, the company and the court said on Friday, part of a long-running dispute between the retailer and a Russian businessman.

The case is one of many involving the Swedish retailer, which has operated in Russia for 16 years. It has been in legal battles with the government and local businesses, including a land ownership dispute and tax evasion allegations.

The injunction was a preparatory measure ahead of a Dec. 5 hearing of a lawsuit filed by Konstantin Ponomaryov, a former IKEA contractor. If he wins his case, he stands to receive a payout of 9.3 billion roubles, or $145 million.

IKEA said it considered the ruling unlawful and without basis and had already appealed against it.

"We view these activities by the opponents to be an attempt to use illegal methods to extract further money from the company," it said in an emailed comment.

Ponomaryov had previously recovered 25 billion roubles from IKEA MOS, the Russian unit, through courts in a case over the supply of power generators to its store.

IKEA said the latest ruling was negatively affecting its ability to operate and invest in Russia and also had a negative effect on the overall business climate in the country.

