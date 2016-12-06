MOSCOW Dec 6 A Russian court on Tuesday lifted
an injunction which had frozen around $145 million in the
accounts of a local unit of Swedish furniture company IKEA, a
court spokeswoman said.
The injunction was imposed last week as part of a
long-running dispute between IKEA and a former Russian
subcontractor by the court in the Smolensk region, near Russia's
border with Belarus.
Spokeswoman Olga Mazurova said the injunction was lifted on
Tuesday as part of a civil trial.
IKEA did not respond to a request for immediate comment.
IKEA Group CEO Peter Agnefjall told Reuters in September
that the company's expansion in Russia would likely remain on
hold in 2016/17 as it focuses on solving "a number of old legal
disputes".
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Jack Stubbs)