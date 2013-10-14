STOCKHOLM Oct 14 IKEA, the world's largest
furniture retailer, said on Monday it had gained market share in
nearly all markets to lift sales 3.1 percent in its fiscal year
2012/13.
In the twelve month period ended Aug. 31, IKEA sales rose to
27.9 billion euros, the company said in statement. Sales in
comparable stores grew 1.8 percent in the same period, it added.
Privately held Swedish IKEA, famous for its self-build flat
packs and huge stores, last year set a target to double sales to
around 50 billion euros ($67.8 billion) by 2020.
There are more than 300 IKEA stores globally, which were
visited by 690 million people in the year. IKEA employs 139,000
people in about 40 countries.