STOCKHOLM Oct 14 IKEA, the world's largest furniture retailer, said on Monday it had gained market share in nearly all markets to lift sales 3.1 percent in its fiscal year 2012/13.

In the twelve month period ended Aug. 31, IKEA sales rose to 27.9 billion euros, the company said in statement. Sales in comparable stores grew 1.8 percent in the same period, it added.

Privately held Swedish IKEA, famous for its self-build flat packs and huge stores, last year set a target to double sales to around 50 billion euros ($67.8 billion) by 2020.

There are more than 300 IKEA stores globally, which were visited by 690 million people in the year. IKEA employs 139,000 people in about 40 countries.