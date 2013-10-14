STOCKHOLM Oct 14 IKEA, the world's largest
furniture retailer, said on Monday it had gained market share in
nearly all markets to lift sales 3.1 percent in its fiscal year
2012/13.
Sweden's IKEA, seen as a good gauge of global consumption
due to its vast footprint, said some of the strongest growth was
in Russia and China, and there was also significant progress in
North America during the past year.
"While southern Europe continued being affected by the
current economic situation, the IKEA Group continued gaining
market shares in almost all markets," IKEA said in a statement.
In the twelve month period ended Aug. 31, IKEA sales rose to
27.9 billion euros, the company said. Sales in comparable stores
grew 1.8 percent in the same period, it added.
The sales figures were released separately with the full
earnings report due in January next year.
Privately held IKEA, famous for its self-build flat packs
and huge stores, last year set a target to double sales to
around 50 billion euros ($67.8 billion) by 2020.
There are currently 303 IKEA group stores globally, which
were visited by 690 million people in the year. IKEA employs
139,000 people.