ALMHULT, Sweden, June 8 Furniture retailer IKEA
Group expects to grow sales about 8-10 percent in its current
financial year, leaving it on track to reach its target of
hitting 50 billion euros ($56.9 billion) in 2020, its top
executive said.
"We are on that journey. That means we need to grow 8-10
percent annually to reach it and that is probably roughly where
we'll land this year," IKEA CEO Peter Agnefjall told Reuters.
"We are well on track to realise the plans we have."
Speaking on the sidelines of a design event in the small,
southern Swedish town where IKEA first set up shop, Agnefjall
said trends in demand remained similar to last year, with a
continued recovery in its biggest market, Europe.
In China, a key growth market for IKEA, the company was
little affected by a wider economic slowdown, he added.
"There has been talk for three years that China is slowing
down. We don't see those signs," he said.
The company, known for its large warehouse-like out-of-town
stores and flat-packed self-assembly furniture, reported a 11.5
percent sales rise to 32.7 billion euros in its previous fiscal
year, which runs through the end of August.
Online sales at the home furnishing giant, which last fiscal
year totalled about 1 billion euros, were expected to grow
around 40 percent this year, roughly equalling annual growth in
the previous three years, Agnefjall said.
In Russia, where IKEA once expanded rapidly, investments
remained on hold, he said, while the company, which plans to
open its first Indian store in just over a year, in Hyderabad,
was close to finalising deals to buy land in New Delhi,
Bangalore and Mumbai.
($1 = 0.8795 euros)
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard and
Keith Weir)