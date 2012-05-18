STOCKHOLM May 18 Sweden's IKEA has
sacked four executives, including a country manager and head of
security, after an internal probe into spying on workers at
their French operations.
In March, police searched the French headquarters of the
Swedish furniture group at Plaisir, in the western suburbs of
Paris, after employees filed a complaint about spying. The firm
launched its own enquiry with the help of independent advisors.
"There have unfortunately within the IKEA group existed work
practices that are contrary to the company's values and ethical
standards," IKEA said in a statement.
"As a result of this, a former country manager, a former
human resources manager, a former chief financial officer and
the current head of security will leave their positions and the
IKEA group."
Satirical weekly Le Canard Enchaine published in February
emails allegedly exchanged between IKEA's management in France
and a private security company.
The paper, which did not say how it obtained the mails, said
they showed the company had sought information from police files
on numerous people including a union leader and a client in
dispute with the company.
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Alistair Scrutton and
Jon Loades-Carter)