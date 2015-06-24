LONDON, June 24 IKEA Group plans to trial a new
small-format store in Britain as it seeks to extend its reach
across the country, the world's largest furniture retailer said
on Wednesday.
The privately owned Swedish company, known for its
flat-pack, self-assembly furniture, intends to trial "order and
collection points", starting in Norwich, eastern England, in the
autumn.
"Our customers are ... telling us that with 18 stores in the
UK, we are often too far away. Order and collection points give
us the opportunity to trial new ways of being more accessible to
our customers," said Gillian Drakeford, the company's UK
manager.
The move is part of a global initiative as IKEA, which
trades from 315 stores in 27 countries and aims to double sales
to about 50 billion euros ($56 billion) by 2020 through sales
growth at existing stores, new stores and new markets.
IKEA has already opened similar trial formats in Spain,
Norway and Finland.
The Norwich outlet will allow customers to touch and test
IKEA's product range, speak to home furnishing experts and make
and collect orders made online or in the store, which will also
include an IKEA cafe.
Customers will also be able to make purchases from a limited
range of products to take home on the day.
($1 = 0.8929 euros)
(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by David Goodman)