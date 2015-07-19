LONDON, July 20 IKEA Group will next year begin
paying its staff in Britain a living wage above the compulsory
level set out by the government this month, the world's largest
furniture retailer said on Monday.
In his first post-election budget, British finance minister
George Osborne announced a compulsory living wage for workers
aged over 25, starting at 7.20 pounds ($11.24) an hour when it
is introduced next April and rising to 9.35 pounds by 2020.
The privately owned Swedish company, known for its
flat-pack, self-assembly furniture, said it would instead pay
all of its UK workers the level set out annually by The Living
Wage Foundation, making it the first national retailer to do so.
That will see all of its UK staff, including those under 25,
paid a minimum of 7.85 pounds an hour from April 2016, with
those in London paid at least 9.15 pounds an hour. IKEA said
this would impact more than 50 percent of its 9,000 workers.
"This is a huge step for the British retail sector and we
hope that many other businesses will follow the leadership IKEA
is showing on the issue of basic pay," Rhys Moore, director of
The Living Wage Foundation, said in a statement.
($1 = 0.6407 pounds)
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Susan Thomas)