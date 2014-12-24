Dec 24IKF SpA :

* Said on Tuesday it sold its 99.78 pct stake in Ikf Technology Srl for 10 euros ($12)

* Ikf Technology was sold to Mauro Edoardo Algenti who will oversee the acquired company's liquidation procedures due to indebtedness

* Said the stake in Ikf Technology was acquired in Oct. 2012 following a reverse take over transaction

