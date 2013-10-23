FRANKFURT Oct 23 IK Investment Partners has closed its seventh fund, collecting 1.4 billion euros ($1.93 billion) from investors, the mid-market private equity firm with focus in Northern Continental Europe said on Wednesday.

The fund has already made three investments, buying inspection group Veritas Petroleum Services, offshore energy servicer Ampelmann and survival suits maker Hansen.

The investors of the IK VII Fund include Alberta Teachers Retirement Fund, Dansk Vækstkapital, HarbourVest, Hermes, MetLife Investments Limited, Minnesota State Board of Investment, SL Capital Partners and Varma, IK said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7260 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze)