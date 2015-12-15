Dec 15 Yahoo Japan said it offered to
take over travel website Ikyu Corp for around 100
billion yen ($828 million), as the Japan-based e-commerce
company aims to expand its travel and restaurant reservation
business.
Yahoo Japan, owned 35.5 percent by Yahoo Inc and
36.4 percent by SoftBank Group, said in a statement it
offered 3,433 yen per share for Ikyu, a premium of around 42
percent to its close earlier on Tuesday.
The move comes as the U.S.-based Yahoo Inc is considering
what to do with its stake in Yahoo Japan, worth about $8.5
billion at current exchange rates.
Yahoo Inc shelved plans to spin off its stake in Chinese
e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd on
Wednesday, under pressure from activist investors worried about
tax payments, and said instead it is looking at creating a
separate company to hold the rest of its assets.
($1 = 120.7900 yen)
