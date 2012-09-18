HONG KONG, Sept 18 (Basis Point) - IL&FS Prime Terminals
FZC, a joint venture between IL&FS Maritime Infrastructure Co
Ltd and Prime Terminal FZE, signed a US$91m seven-year loan
funding the construction of an oil storage tank terminal project
in Fujairah, UAE, sources said. IL&FS Financial Services Ltd was
the arranger and sole bookrunner of the financing, which was
signed on September 8. Four other banks joined as lead managers.
Export-Import Bank of India took US$26m and ICICI Bank
US$25m. Bank of Baroda and National Bank of Fujairah joined with
US$20m apiece. Bank of Baroda is the security agent, while NBF
is facility agent.
The loan has a two-year grace period and an average life of
5.70 years. It pays a margin of 550bp over three-month Libor and
upfront fees of 100bp.
The proposed project will have 14 storage tanks and support
facilities located within the Fujairah Zone. It is adjacent to
the Port of Fujairah, the world's second-largest bunkering
facility with annual bunkering of about 24m tonnes.
(Reporting by Prakash Chakravarti; Editing by Gavin Stafford)