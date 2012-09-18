HONG KONG, Sept 18 (Basis Point) - IL&FS Prime Terminals FZC, a joint venture between IL&FS Maritime Infrastructure Co Ltd and Prime Terminal FZE, signed a US$91m seven-year loan funding the construction of an oil storage tank terminal project in Fujairah, UAE, sources said. IL&FS Financial Services Ltd was the arranger and sole bookrunner of the financing, which was signed on September 8. Four other banks joined as lead managers.

Export-Import Bank of India took US$26m and ICICI Bank US$25m. Bank of Baroda and National Bank of Fujairah joined with US$20m apiece. Bank of Baroda is the security agent, while NBF is facility agent.

The loan has a two-year grace period and an average life of 5.70 years. It pays a margin of 550bp over three-month Libor and upfront fees of 100bp.

The proposed project will have 14 storage tanks and support facilities located within the Fujairah Zone. It is adjacent to the Port of Fujairah, the world's second-largest bunkering facility with annual bunkering of about 24m tonnes. (Reporting by Prakash Chakravarti; Editing by Gavin Stafford)