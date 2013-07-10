By Sandra Tsui
| HONG KONG, July 10
Investments is seeking to raise a $1.5 billion syndicated loan
from Taiwanese banks to back a $4.753 billion bid for a 90
percent stake in American International Group's aircraft leasing
unit, bankers said on Wednesday.
AIG agreed to sell 80.1 percent of International
Lease Finance Corp (ILFC) in December to a consortium consisting
of P3 Investments, New China Trust Co, which is one-fifth owned
by Barclays Plc, and China Aviation Industrial fund.
The deal included an option to sell an additional 9.9
percent stake and expand the ownership to include New China Life
Insurance Co and an investment arm of ICBC
International.
Bankers said that there have been changes to the composition
of the consortium which is rushing to try and raise a loan
before the end of July.
AIG extended the window to complete the deal for the second
time in mid June and is able to terminate the deal with the
consortium if regulatory approvals are not granted by July 31.
"It is a challenge for us to get credit approval in a short
period of time for a big commitment," a loan banker said.
The bidding company is expected to be a 100 percent owned
special purpose vehicle of P3 and consists of P3 and other
limited partners, the bankers said.
P3 Investments is led by Wing-Fai Ng, co-founder of the now
defunct pan-Asia fund Primus Financial Holdings.
TAIPEI PRESENTATION
A bank presentation for the loan was held in Taipei on
Wednesday. Bank of Taiwan is coordinating the financing and BNP
Paribas is financial advisor to the buyer, sources said.
The consortium was originally trying to raise $2.3 billion,
but cut the size of the loan to $2 billion and finally to $1.5
billion after talking to banks, a second banker said.
Banks are being asked to commit at least $100 million for
all-in pricing of around 550 basis points (bps) over Libor and
an opening margin of around 500 bps, several bankers said.
Some Taiwanese banks described the loan's pricing as
reasonable given the leverage ratio of debt to earnings of
around 7.5 to 8 times, and the consortium's Taiwanese
connections, but were concerned over the tight timeline.
A formal term sheet is expected to be issued later this week
for the five-year loan, sources said.
ILFC said that it had completed 125 lease transactions in
the first six months of 2013 on July 9. ILFC is rated Ba3 and
BBB- by Moody's Investors Service and Standard & Poor's.
The company issued a $500 million senior unsecured Floating
Rate Note (FRN) at 195bp over three-month Libor in May.
In October 2012, ILFC secured a $2.3 billion, four-year
unsecured revolving credit which paid a margin of 250 bps over
Libor and a 50 bp commitment fee based on the company's ratio of
consolidated debt to shareholder's equity.
ILFC, with approximately 1,000 owned and managed aircraft,
operates with a global network of around 200 airlines in more
than 80 countries including major flag carriers, medium and
small-sized airlines and cargo carriers, according to the
company's website.
ILFC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of AIG.
(Additional reporting by Jacqueline Poh, editing by Tessa
Walsh)