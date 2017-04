MUMBAI, Sept 26 IL&FS Financial Services Ltd plans to raise 770 million rupees ($12.3 million) via three-year bonds with a 15-month put option at 10.50 percent, a source with knowledge of the deal said.

ICICI Securities Primary Dealership is the sole arranger for the deal, said the source.

On Wednesday, the firm had raised 1 billion rupees from a bond sale of a similar tenure, with ICICI Bank as the sole arranger, another source with direct knowledge of the deal said. ($1 = 62.7350 rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Anand Basu)