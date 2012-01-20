MUMBAI, Jan 20 IL&FS Ltd is planning to
raise 2 billion rupees via 10-year bonds at 9.82 percent, a
source involved in the deal said.
Barclays Capital is the arranger to the deal, the source
said.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)