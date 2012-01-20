MUMBAI, Jan 20 IL&FS Ltd is planning to raise 2 billion rupees via 10-year bonds at 9.82 percent, a source involved in the deal said. Barclays Capital is the arranger to the deal, the source said. For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following: Indian bond issuances Asia debt news India Corporate debt pages on Reuters: Spreads over Indian federal bonds Indian secondary corporate bond deals Secondary market Indian CP Prices India Certificates of Deposit page (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)