BUZZ-Dena Bank surges on report of India govt plan to merge it with stronger lender
** Dena Bank climbs as much as 15 pct to 38.40 rupees, posting its biggest intraday pct gain since Nov 2016
MUMBAI Nov 30 IL&FS is planning to raise at least 1.5 billion rupees via 7- and 10-year bonds at 9.98 percent, two sources involved in the deal told Reuters.
The issue has a green shoe of 1.5 billion rupees and ICICI Bank, ICICI Securities Primary Dealership and Axis Bank are the arrangers to the deal, the sources said.
The issue will open on Thursday and is scheduled to close on Monday, the sources said.
India Certificates of Deposit page (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
Raiffeisen Bank falls as Barclays calls underweight