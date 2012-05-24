US STOCKS-S&P, Dow flat after Comey testimony; Nasdaq at record high
* Former FBI director says no doubt Russia meddled in U.S. election
MUMBAI, May 24 IL&FS Ltd is planning to raise at least 1 billion rupees via 10-year bonds at 9.80 percent, two sources involved in the deal said on Thursday. ICICI Securities Primary Dealership, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank are the arrangers to the deal, the sources said. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)
NEW YORK, June 8 The 'Trump trade' made a comeback on Thursday on Wall Street but the S&P and Dow industrials ended flat as former FBI director James Comey said President Donald Trump fired him to undermine an investigation into Russian meddling into last November's U.S. election.