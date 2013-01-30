IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd (IIML), the country's largest private equity firm in terms of assets under management, invested Rs 180 crore across sectors including real estate, retail, consumer and media, among others, according to a regulatory filing. The PE firm also booked part-exits worth Rs 245 crore in the private equity and real estate verticals, it said.

IIML, which manages assets of around $3.2 billion, has made more than 160 investments and managed over 78 exits since the time of its inception, did not disclose the investee firms or the firms from which it part-exited in the last quarter.

In the second quarter, it had invested Rs 214 crore afresh while clocking exits worth Rs 102 crore from the real estate vertical.

The firm reported 5.9 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 19.7 crore for the third quarter ended Dec 31, 2012, over the year-ago period. Its revenues were almost flat at Rs 56.2 crore.

Archana Hingorani, CEO of IIML, said, "Long-term investors with a more strategic view are still cautious and continue to wait and watch as the government has embarked on announcing reforms. The fundraising markets continue to be challenging as the timelines to bring investors on board continue to be extended. It is expected that as the fiscal situation improves and the reforms take effect, the market for India-focused funds will improve."

