US STOCKS-Wall St down after weak jobs, Fed comments, Syria airstrikes
All three major indexes virtually flat
MUMBAI Aug 21 IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd. is planning to raise around 5 billion rupees via a preference share sale, a termsheet seen by Reuters showed.
The firm is considering the 3-1/2-year and the five-year tenures, the document showed.
The issue is rated A by ICRA and tentatively scheduled to be issued in the third week of September, it showed. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
NEW YORK, April 7 Wall Street's three major indexes edged lower on Friday to end well below session highs after a weaker-than-expected job report, a U.S. missile strike in Syria and comments by a key Federal Reserve official on the Fed's plan to reduce its balance sheet.