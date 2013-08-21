MUMBAI Aug 21 IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd. is planning to raise around 5 billion rupees via a preference share sale, a termsheet seen by Reuters showed.

The firm is considering the 3-1/2-year and the five-year tenures, the document showed.

The issue is rated A by ICRA and tentatively scheduled to be issued in the third week of September, it showed. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)