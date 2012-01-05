(Repeats Jan 4 item)
By Rajesh Kurup
MUMBAI Jan 4 Infrastructure builder IL&FS
Transportation Networks Ltd expects to achieve its
order book target for the fiscal year ending March, even though
project wins have been below expectations, Managing Director K.
Ramchand said.
The company hopes to win up to 400 km (250 miles) of road
projects by end-March, having already won two projects totalling
198 km this year in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand, he
said.
Ramchand said the company had won contracts worth about 6
billion rupees (about $113 million) so far this year.
"But with three more months to go, we are hoping for further
wins," he said in an interview.
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is expected
to award at least 2,500 km of road projects between now and
March, he said.
India, which built about 1,800 km of roads in 2010/11, will
award a record 7,300 km of road-building contracts worth $12
billion this fiscal year, an NHAI official told Reuters in
June.
"I think since the second quarter of 2011, there has been
significant progess in awarding of projects," Ramchand said.
"Even if we get about 300-400 km of projects, we would be
able to meet our target," he said, although he added that IL&FS
Transportation was not the lowest bidder in any NHAI projects as
of now.
FALLING ORDER BOOK
IL&FS Transportation expects its unfinished orders to fall
to 70-75 billion rupees by the end of March if it does not win
any new work. As of Sept. 30, orders stood at 90 billion rupees.
The company has 11 projects under way, apart from contracts
for building part of the Gurgaon Metro rail project, near New
Delhi, and border checkposts in Madhya Pradesh.
Gross debt will rise to between 80 billion rupees and 85
billion rupees by the fiscal year-end, depending on the pace of
construction, Ramchand said.
On Sept. 30, the company had debt of 69 billion rupees.
India budgeted about $500 billion for roads, railways, power
plants, telecoms, oil pipelines and other infrastructure in the
five years to the end of March 2012. It plans to double spending
on infrastructure to $1 trillion in its next five-year plan,
which starts in April.
Still, IL&FS Transportation is not depending on Indian
projects alone. It is also bidding for projects in the Middle
East, Africa and central Asia.
Last month, it paid $160 million for a 49 percent stake in
China's YuHe Expressway Co Ltd.
IL&FS Transportation shares closed up 5.89 percent at 159
rupees. The overall market was down 0.36 percent.
