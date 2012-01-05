(Repeats Jan 4 item)

By Rajesh Kurup

MUMBAI Jan 4 Infrastructure builder IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd expects to achieve its order book target for the fiscal year ending March, even though project wins have been below expectations, Managing Director K. Ramchand said.

The company hopes to win up to 400 km (250 miles) of road projects by end-March, having already won two projects totalling 198 km this year in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand, he said.

Ramchand said the company had won contracts worth about 6 billion rupees (about $113 million) so far this year.

"But with three more months to go, we are hoping for further wins," he said in an interview.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is expected to award at least 2,500 km of road projects between now and March, he said.

India, which built about 1,800 km of roads in 2010/11, will award a record 7,300 km of road-building contracts worth $12 billion this fiscal year, an NHAI official told Reuters in June.

"I think since the second quarter of 2011, there has been significant progess in awarding of projects," Ramchand said.

"Even if we get about 300-400 km of projects, we would be able to meet our target," he said, although he added that IL&FS Transportation was not the lowest bidder in any NHAI projects as of now.

FALLING ORDER BOOK

IL&FS Transportation expects its unfinished orders to fall to 70-75 billion rupees by the end of March if it does not win any new work. As of Sept. 30, orders stood at 90 billion rupees.

The company has 11 projects under way, apart from contracts for building part of the Gurgaon Metro rail project, near New Delhi, and border checkposts in Madhya Pradesh.

Gross debt will rise to between 80 billion rupees and 85 billion rupees by the fiscal year-end, depending on the pace of construction, Ramchand said.

On Sept. 30, the company had debt of 69 billion rupees.

India budgeted about $500 billion for roads, railways, power plants, telecoms, oil pipelines and other infrastructure in the five years to the end of March 2012. It plans to double spending on infrastructure to $1 trillion in its next five-year plan, which starts in April.

Still, IL&FS Transportation is not depending on Indian projects alone. It is also bidding for projects in the Middle East, Africa and central Asia.

Last month, it paid $160 million for a 49 percent stake in China's YuHe Expressway Co Ltd.

IL&FS Transportation shares closed up 5.89 percent at 159 rupees. The overall market was down 0.36 percent.

(Editing by Ted Kerr)