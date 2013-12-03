Taiwan to build 8 submarines under indigenous shipbuilding project
TAIPEI, April 5 Taiwan plans to build eight submarines to bolster its current fleet of four ageing foreign-built vessels, a senior Taiwanese navy official said on Wednesday.
PARIS Dec 3 French low-cost telecoms operator Iliad has added a 4G high-speed broadband service to its Free Mobile package without raising the price, firing a fresh broadside at its bigger rivals offering the superfast technology.
Iliad said on Tuesday that its monthly Free Mobile subscription would remain unchanged at 19.99 euros a month including 4G, without a long-term contract.
France's leading telecom operators, Orange, Vivendi's SFR and Bouygues Telecom, have been racing to build fourth-generation mobile networks and sign up customers to new offers featuring five times faster mobile Internet speeds as they fight back against Iliad.
Free Mobile sparked a price war that drove down French mobile prices by 11 percent in 2012, according to telecoms regulator ARCEP, and Iliad has taken a 10 percent market share since January 2012.
Shares in Iliad were up 0.3 percent at 173.75 euros by 0847 GMT, when Orange was 2.7 percent lower at 9.276 euros, Bouygues was down 0.4 percent at 27.595 euros and Vivendi was down 0.7 percent at 18.495 euros. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
TAIPEI, April 5 Taiwan plans to build eight submarines to bolster its current fleet of four ageing foreign-built vessels, a senior Taiwanese navy official said on Wednesday.
SYDNEY - Australia's banking watchdog says that authorities can and will take further action if needed to stop a debt-fuelled bubble in the country's red-hot housing market. (AUSTRALIA-BANKS/REGULATOR (UPDATE 2), moved, by Jamie Freed and Swati Pandey, 377 words)
LONDON, April 5 British new car sales rose by 8 percent in March, usually the top-selling month of the year, compared with the same month last year, according to preliminary data released by an industry body on Wednesday.