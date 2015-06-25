PARIS, June 25 French telecom regulator Arcep said on Thursday it would review a national roaming agreement between low-cost operator Iliad and market leader Orange.

"We are going to look closely at these contracts to assess if indeed they went too far and, if it is the case, how we can prepare for their progressive ending,", Arcep chief Sebastien Soriano told Radio Classique.

The roaming contract allows Iliad to use Orange's network to provide mobile services in France until the end of 2017 while it builds its own network.

Asked if Arcep could request the termination of the contract before its expiry, he said: "I do not want to prejudge the outcome... We must find a timetable that allows (Iliad's Free) to shift to its own network progressively."

Its rivals have in the past accused Iliad, who entered the French mobile market in 2012, of not deploying mobile antennas fast enough, seeking to rely instead on the Orange roaming deal.

By 0845 GMT, Iliad shares were down 1.85 percent at 206.95 euros.

The review could be further bad news for Iliad, which had planned to take over much of Bouygues Telecom's mobile towers and spectrum as part of a failed attempt this month by Altice to buy Bouygues Telecom.

Iliad could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon and Matthieu Protard; Editing by James Regan)