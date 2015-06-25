PARIS, June 25 French telecom regulator Arcep
said on Thursday it would review a national roaming agreement
between low-cost operator Iliad and market leader
Orange.
"We are going to look closely at these contracts to assess if
indeed they went too far and, if it is the case, how we can
prepare for their progressive ending,", Arcep chief Sebastien
Soriano told Radio Classique.
The roaming contract allows Iliad to use Orange's network to
provide mobile services in France until the end of 2017 while it
builds its own network.
Asked if Arcep could request the termination of the contract
before its expiry, he said: "I do not want to prejudge the
outcome... We must find a timetable that allows (Iliad's Free)
to shift to its own network progressively."
Its rivals have in the past accused Iliad, who entered the
French mobile market in 2012, of not deploying mobile antennas
fast enough, seeking to rely instead on the Orange roaming deal.
By 0845 GMT, Iliad shares were down 1.85 percent at 206.95
euros.
The review could be further bad news for Iliad, which had
planned to take over much of Bouygues Telecom's mobile
towers and spectrum as part of a failed attempt this month by
Altice to buy Bouygues Telecom.
Iliad could not be immediately reached for comment.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon and Matthieu Protard; Editing
by James Regan)