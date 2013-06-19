BRUSSELS, June 19 French telecom group Iliad
would take a closer look at Belgian mobile networks
BASE or Mobistar if their owners put them up for
sale, Iliad's founder and deputy chairman told a Belgian
business magazine.
BASE is owned by Dutch group KPN while France
Telecom has a 52.9 percent stake in Mobistar.
"If KPN or France Telecom sold one day, I would consider
coming here, but today there is nobody selling in Belgium,"
Xavier Niel said in an interview with business magazine Trends
which will be published on Thursday.
Iliad shook up the French mobile telephone market with its
Free Mobile service which it launched in January 2012, starting
a price war with France Telecom, Bouygues Telecom and
Vivendi's SFR.
