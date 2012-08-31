* H1 sales up 39 pct to 1.44 bln vs consensus 1.36 bln
* H1 EBITDA flat at 417 mln euros vs consensus 370 mln
* Mobile customer base reaches 3.6 million in six months
* Fixed broadband business helped by mobile buzz
* Iliad's low-cost mobile service pressuring bigger rivals
By Leila Abboud
PARIS, Aug 31 France's new mobile operator Iliad
signed up a million customers in the second quarter to
take 5.4 percent of the mobile market in only six months and
pledged to hit 15 percent share in the "medium term."
The company, which is the second-biggest broadband provider
in the country behind France Telecom, also posted first
half results ahead of expectations on sales and operating profit
as the mobile buzz boosted its core business of selling "triple
play" bundles of Internet, fixed phone and TV.
"We are benefiting from our new status as a fixed and mobile
operator with synergies on costs and revenues," said Chief
Financial Officer Thomas Reynaud in an interview. "Now we can
fight on an equal basis with our competitors."
First half revenue rose 39 percent to 1.44 billion euros,
while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) remained flat at 417 million euros
compared with the same period last year.
Net profit fell by 45 percent to 80 million euros because of
the spending needed for the mobile service launch, including the
ongoing construction of Iliad's network and financing costs.
Analysts had been expecting 1.36 billion euro in sales, 370
million euro in EBITDA, and net profit of 71 million euro,
according to a consensus given by Goldman Sachs.
France's established mobile players, which are market leader
France Telecom, Vivendi's SFR, and Bouygues Telecom
, have been thrust into a price war since the January
launch of Iliad's 'Free Mobile' service.
The challenger offers lower prices and simpler tariffs with
two offers at 2 euros for an hour of calls and 60 texts or 19.99
euros per month for unlimited calls, texts and mobile Internet
up to 2 gigabytes.
Free Mobile's customers pay for their own mobiles and can
leave whenever they want, foregoing the traditional generous
mobile subsidies that operators give on smartphones with one or
two-year contracts.
Reynaud declined to provide details on the proportion of
subscribers on the 2 euro versus the 19.99 euro plan and
repeated only that the break-down was balanced between the two.
Analysts are closely watching the development of the metric
since it will determine at what point Iliad's mobile service
reaches profitability.
Asked whether Free Mobile would be able to keep up its
torrid pace of client recruitment, Reynaud said it was too early
to say anything definitive.
"Our priority this year is to grow our market share, and we
are starting to benefit from positive word of mouth from our
growing customer base," he said.
He downplayed the idea put forward by competitors that the
upcoming launch of Apple's iPhone 5, the most expensive
smartphone, would slow customer recruitments given Free Mobile's
no-subsidy business model.
"When you succeed in taking more than 5 percent in the
market in less than six months, that momentum isn't likely to
stop all of a sudden," he said.
Iliad also gave an official target for the first time to hit
25 percent mobile market share in the "long-term" without giving
specifics on timing.
In the fixed business, first-half sales rose 9 percent to
1.13 billion euros with Iliad signing up 54 percent of new
broadband subscribers on a net basis in the period. The EBITDA
from the fixed activity also rose 11 percent helped by more
customers moving to Free's newer set-top box with more features
and a higher monthly fee.
The good performance of the fixed business is helping Iliad
offset the costs of its push into mobile as proceeds with its
plan to spend 1 billion euros to build its own mobile network,
Reynaud said.
Its EBITDA losses on the mobile business were 44 million
euros in the first half, which was roughly half of what analyts
had been expecting.
(Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by Dominique Vidalon)