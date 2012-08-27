PARIS Aug 27 French telecoms operator Iliad has signed an accord with the European Investment Bank (EIB) to borrow 200 million euros ($250 million) to finance its rollout of high-speed broadband.

Iliad, France's second-largest broadband provider behind France Telecom, will use two thirds of the funds to improve its fibre-optic broadband network, while the rest will go towards boosting speeds on its old network based on ADSL technology.

"The return on investment on fibre broadband networks takes more than ten years, so we need more long-term financing than banks typically offer," Iliad founder Xavier Niel said at a press briefing on Monday.

The EIB loan must be repaid over nine years, rather than the typical five-year term on more traditional bank financing. Iliad signed the accord on Tuesday and can activate the loan any time within the next year. The interest rate will depend on market conditions when Iliad takes the loan.

Iliad received a similar 150 million euro loan from the EIB in 2010.

The EIB, owned by the 27 member states of the European Union, has made lending to the telecoms sector a key priority to encourage the construction of high-speed broadband networks. The European Union aims to connect 50 percent of households to high-speed broadband by 2020 and considers the infrastructure to be crucial to the competitiveness of the region's economy.

Fibre-optic broadband has been slow to take off in Europe because many telecoms operators have been weakened by anaemic consumer demand, sinking revenue because of regulatory changes and tough competition from the likes of Apple, Google and Skype.

At the end of 2011, the EU had only five million fibre-optic customers. That number is dwarfed by Japan's 20 million fibre-optic customers in 2010, despite a population a quarter of the size of the EU's 500 million citizens.

Europe's telecoms companies lobbied hard for regulators to adopt a light touch on regulating fibre-optic broadband and won a key battle in July when the European Commission backed off a plan to require them to share new networks with competitors.

The EIB expects to lend about 4 billion euros to Europe's telecoms operators this year, with the figure likely to increase in 2013, said EIB Vice-President Philippe de Fontaine Vive.

Loans have been given to companies including Telecom Italia, Deutsche Telekom and Reggefiber, which is building a fibre-optic broadband network in the Netherlands and is partly owned by KPN.

De Fontaine Vive said the bank was also in talks with France Telecom for a loan to finance its business in a European country outside France, though he declined to name the country. France Telecom already has a presence in Britain, through a joint venture with Deutsche Telekom, as well as Spain and Poland among others. ($1 = 0.7989 euros)

