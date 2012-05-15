* Free Mobile signs up 2.6 mln customers since mid-January
By Leila Abboud
PARIS, May 15 France's new mobile phone operator
Iliad has signed up 2.6 million customers to take 3.7
percent of the market since launching its ultra low-cost offers
in mid-January, a pace unprecedented among new mobile entrants
in Europe.
The buzz around Iliad's 'Free Mobile' offers also allowed
the group to recruit 191,000 new customers to its core broadband
Internet service business, its highest level ever and 50 percent
of all the new additions in the sector in the first quarter.
"No other new mobile entrant has recruited so many customers
so quickly," Iliad's Chief Financial Officer Thomas Reynaud said
in an interview on Tuesday.
"We are making progress on building out our mobile network
and the capacity problems that we encountered in the first
months of service are now behind us."
Iliad's impact on the French mobile market has been
immediate, touching off a price war that has forced established
mobile players France Telecom, Vivendi's SFR,
and Bouygues Telecom to spend heavily to try to retain
customers.
Iliad's shares were up 4 percent at 102.65 euros per share
at 0915 GMT after it reported a better-than-expected 29 percent
rise in first-quarter revenue to 655.7 million euros. Analysts
polled by Reuters had forecast 594 million to 628 million euros.
The new mobile business brought in some 97.5 million euros.
Analysts said Iliad will eventually turn France into one of
the toughest markets in Europe with operating margin percentages
in the mid-20s, down from mid-to-high 30s before the arrival of
the fourth player.
Iliad was able to recruit so many people quickly because of
the strength of its brand in France, where it is already the
second-biggest broadband provider, as well as its low-cost
positioning, analysts said.
In comparison Spain's upstart fourth operator Yoigo, which
is controlled by Nordic operator Teliasonera, took
five years to get the 3 million clients it had at the end of
2011. Hutchison's 3 took nine years to gain a near 10
percent market share in England.
Iliad's Free Mobile launched in mid-January with a 19.99
euros per month offer, which includes unlimited calls, texts and
mobile Internet up to 2 gigabytes. It also created a 2 euros a
month package of one hour of calls and 60 texts, which it gives
away for free to its broadband clients.
Beyond offering lower prices, Free Mobile also established a
different business model than its larger rivals: its customers
pay for their own mobiles and can leave whenever they want,
foregoing the traditional generous mobile subsidies that
operators give on smartphones with one or two-year contracts.
France Telecom, SFR, and Bouygues also created their own
low-cost, no subsidy brands as a way to match Free's prices
without cannibalising their traditional customer base.
SFR's marketing chief Frank Cadoret said on Monday that such
budget offers could one day attract 30 percent of mobile
customers in France and that SFR planned to launch a new
low-cost brand dubbed Buzz Mobile in early June.
Free Mobile has caused Vivendi's SFR to lose 620,000 mobile
customers, or 3 percent of its total customer base in the first
quarter, while France Telecom lost 615,000 customers, or 2.3
percent. Despite SFR's customer losses reported on Monday after
market, Vivendi's shares rallied up to 5 percent on Tuesday as
analysts said Free's impact could have been much worse.
Bouygues Telecom lost 379,000 mobile customers in the first
quarter, or about 3.5 percent of its customer base, the company
said on Tuesday.
Iliad is undertaking a massive effort to build a nationwide
mobile network that it says will cost 1 billion euros. But the
rollout has been hampered by the difficulty of putting up
antennas in some urban areas where it can take 18 months to get
permits.
Iliad said in early March that it had built 1,000 antennas
but was struggling in Paris where that it only had 10 antennas
and needed 300 for good coverage.
Asked for an update on the roll-out, Reynaud declined to
comment aside from saying that he saw no reason the group would
not hit its target of having 2,500 antennas by year end.
In comparison, SFR has some 18,000 antennas to cover the
country, Bouygues 17,000 and France Telecom 19,800.
While it builds out its network, much of Free Mobile's
traffic is actually going over France Telecom's network under a
roaming contract that will bring in 1 billion euros to the
former state-owned monopoly in the next three years.
Signing the roaming contract gives France Telecom something
of a hedge against Free's success, offsetting some of the
revenue lost from client defections.
Iliad's margins and how much it has spent to date to build
its own mobile network won't be disclosed until second quarter
results however, so it is too early to say when the mobile
business could reach profitability.
A key element to the business case is now being weighed in
Brussels after regulators rejected a French proposal setting the
rates Iliad can charge other companies for calls into its
network.
Regulators generally grant new mobile companies higher
termination rates in their early years as they build out their
networks as a way to compensate for their higher costs and lack
of scale. Brussels has appeared to be pushing for lower rates
than France had proposed, which could hurt Iliad's profitability
in the early years.
"We expect to have more information from Brussels about the
termination rate issue in the coming weeks," said Reynaud.
Given its growth opportunity in mobile, investors have
preferred Iliad's shares to other European telecom stocks,
sending them up 13 percent in the past year before Tuesday's
results, compared with an 11 percent slide in the Stoxx Europe
600 European telecoms sector index.
(Reporting by Leila Abboud and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by
Christian Plumb and Greg Mahlich)