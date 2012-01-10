* Main offer of 19.99 euros/month for unlimited calls, texts
* Cheaper than similar offers from existing operators
* France to become more competitive for big telcos
* Bouygues biggest share price decliner on CAC 40 index
(Adds SFR comment, updates shares)
By Leila Abboud
PARIS, Jan 10 French broadband specialist
Iliad has launched its long-awaited mobile phone
service with aggressively priced deals designed to shake up
Europe's second-largest telecoms market.
Tuesday's launch ended a six-year quest for Iliad founder
Xavier Niel, who had to apply twice and fight lobbying from
existing operators who did not want the low-cost, high-tech
formula Iliad honed in broadband to invade their mobile turf.
Accusing his larger rivals of charging among Europe's
highest mobile prices, Niel announced one low-end and one
high-end mobile offer to be marketed under the brand name Free.
Both are cheaper than similar packages from France Telecom
, Vivendi and Bouygues.
"Until now telecom operators treated consumers like a cash
cow to be milked," said Niel. "You now have the chance to teach
your operator a lesson. You have two choices: you can sign up
with 'Free' or you can call your operator and ask them to match
our rates."
DEEP MARKET DISRUPTION
Iliad's main offer will cost 19.99 euros a month for
unlimited calls to France and some 40 countries including most
of Europe and the United States, unlimited texts and a
3-gigabyte allowance for mobile internet data. The low-end offer
will cost 2 euros a month for 1 hour of calls and 60 text
messages.
People who are already fixed line broadband clients will get
a discount if they sign up for mobile, paying 15.99 euros per
month for the main offer or nothing for the minimalist offer.
Stephane Beyazian, telecoms analyst at Raymond James, said
Free's mobile prices would deeply disrupt the market.
"The other operators will have to align themselves to Free's
prices in mobile, just as they had to match its prices in fixed
broadband a decade ago," said Beyazian. "It may take a few
years, but eventually most French people will end up paying
mobile bills of around 20 euros per month.
France's second-biggest operator Vivendi's SFR is already
mulling price cuts after Free's launch, said Frank Cadoret, SFR
executive vice-president. "I think we will have to react and it
will likely be on our 'Red' offers sold only on-line," he told
Reuters, adding that the tweaks to these low-cost, no contract
offers could be made in the next few weeks.
France Telecom and Bouygues could not be reached for comment
on how they would respond to Iliad's mobile offers.
Despite its aggressive pricing, Iliad's success is far from
certain given the firepower of its competitors and how it
departs in key ways from the traditional mobile business model.
Iliad will primarily sell its services online, whereas
France Telecom and SFR have hundreds of stores nationwide. Iliad
will open around 10 stores this year and then decide whether it
needs more, said Chief Financial Officer Thomas Reynaud.
SFR's Cadoret argues that its network of stores is a key
competitive advantage that Iliad will struggle to match. "People
panic when their iPhone doesn't work, and are willing to pay a
few more euros a month to be able to go into a store for help."
Nor will Free subsidise mobile phones for its customers,
although it will offer financing plans. As a result, Free's
customers will not have one or two-year fixed contracts, which
most operators require in exchange for subsidising the phones.
Iliad's 19.99 euros unlimited offer with no contract and no
subsidy is comparable to France Telecom's low-cost brand Sosh,
which sells unlimited calls, texts, and 2 gigabyte of mobile
data for 49.90 per month and doesn't include a subsidy.
France's 21 billion-euro mobile market is mature, with few
growth prospects as 63 out of 65 million residents already have
mobiles.
Competition already intensified last year as operators cut
mobile prices and launched all-inclusive bundles of fixed line
and mobile calling, TV and broadband to blunt Free's arrival.
As a result, margins at France Telecom, Vivendi and Bouygues
narrowed last year, leading to falls in their share prices,
which far underperformed those of European peers.
MORE COMPETITION
Some analysts predict that France Telecom, Vivendi and
Bouygues could all become structurally less profitable as Iliad
takes market share in the coming years.
Goldman Sachs forecasts that Iliad's mobile entry will cause
France Telecom to lose a third of its operating profits in its
all-important domestic market by 2015. Vivendi and Bouygues are
also exposed: Vivendi earns half of its operating profit from
mobile in France, while Bouygues earns a third.
Much will depend on how quickly Free mobile can win over
customers and how deeply its rivals cut prices to fight back.
Niel has said he wants Free to one day match its roughly 25
percent market share in broadband in mobile but analysts have
more modest forecasts. Nomura says Iliad could gain a 1.8
percent market share by year-end, 8 percent by 2015 and 12
percent by 2020.
Reynaud said Iliad could break even on its mobile project
once it had won a 4 to 5 percent market share.
Elsewhere in Europe, mobile operators such as 3 in Britain
and Yoigo in Spain, which launched much later than their larger
competitors, have struggled to carve out their niche. It took 3
almost nine years to establish a 10 percent market share in
Britain and profitability while Yoigo took about five years to
reach a 5 percent share and its first operating profit.
"Yoigo also tried a very low-cost strategy in Spain, and it
hasn't paid off yet for them in terms of profit," said a Paris-
based analyst. "I don't see how Free can make money with an
offer at 2 euros."
Iliad's shares were up 3.5 percent at 1343 GMT, while France
Telecom was up 1.5 percent and Vivendi 0.6 percent, amid a 2.9
percent rise in France's CAC 40 share index.
Bouygues, which is the smallest of the three existing
operators in terms of market share, was the largest decliner in
the CAC 40 index, down 1.3 percent.
(Additional reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by Greg
Mahlich and Helen Massy-Beresford)