(Corrects price of monthly offer in last paragraph to 19.99 euros from 19.90)

PARIS Jan 10 France's broadband specialist Iliad launched its long-awaited mobile service on Tuesday with aggressive offers that sharply undercut rival operators' prices in a bid to carve out a profitable chunk of Europe's second-largest telecom market.

The launch caps a six-year quest for Iliad's iconoclastic founder Xavier Niel, who had to apply twice and fight off tough lobbying from France's existing operators who did not want him to bring the low-cost, high-tech formula that Iliad honed in broadband to their mobile turf.

Iliad said it would charge 19.99 euros a month for a monthly mobile phone service offer with unlimited texts, calls, as well as 3 gigabytes of mobile data. None of its offers will have contract length requirements, Niel said in a press conference. (Reporting By Christian Plumb)