PARIS Nov 29 French mobile operator Iliad has sealed a 1.4 billion euro ($1.9 billion) refinancing of a five-year credit facility with 12 banks, the company said on Friday.

Iliad said its debt levels remain unchanged but its borrowing terms have improved, with an initial lending margin of 0.7 percent per year. ($1 = 0.7353 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by David Goodman)