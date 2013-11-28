PARIS Nov 28 France's upstart mobile player Iliad is seeking talks with larger rivals Vivendi's SFR and Bouygues Telecom over joining the duo's network sharing plan, according to a letter published online by Les Echos newspaper.

The letter attributed to Iliad Chief Executive Maxime Lombardini underscores how the planned network sharing between France's second- and third-largest operators, which aims to cut costs in response to Iliad's low-cost service, could reshape competition in Europe's fourth-biggest mobile market by clients.

Iliad, which is owned by billionaire Xavier Niel, is concerned that it will be left without a partner and in a weaker negotiating position with market leader Orange, if it is left out of a network sharing deal with SFR and Bouygues, said a person familiar with the group's views.

In a bid to spark talks with SFR and Bouygues, who are still working on a final accord that is expected to be finalised early next year, Iliad wrote to them and sent copies to France's telecoms and competition regulators.

"We understand that the ... sharing accord being negotiated between SFR and Bouygues will cover a very large part of the country and more than half the population," Lombardini wrote, according to Les Echos.

Iliad is not in principle opposed to network sharing, he added, but a deal that did not allow for its inclusion "seems to us a factor that will destabilise competition and could be legally challenged."

Iliad is required to cover 75 percent of the population with its 3G mobile network as a condition of the licence it obtained in 2011. Any network sharing would complement that coverage and help Iliad keep investment costs down.

SFR and Bouygues declined to comment.

Iliad also declined comment. (Additional reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by David Holmes)