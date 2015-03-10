PARIS, March 10 Iliad founder Xavier Niel on Tuesday announced a new bundled fixed-line telecoms, TV and Internet entry level offering from his 'Free' brand that he said would include technology for the highest-definition broadcasting.

Shares in companies that offer rival mobile telecoms services, Numericable, Orange and Bouygues , climbed 1.6-2.4 percent after the announcement. The sector had lost ground on Monday amid fears Niel's scheduled announcement might involve a mobile price cut that would pressure their margins and market share.

"Our core business is in the fixed area... We said in November we would launch a little surprise and so it will be in fixed," Niel said at a presentation.

"To my competitors I say calm down, calm down, everything will be fine."

Iliad shares were up 3 percent. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Writing by Andrew Callus; Editing by Blaise Robinson)