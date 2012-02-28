PARIS Feb 28 New French mobile phone entrant Iliad is meeting its coverage commitments, the head of the country's telecoms regulator said on Tuesday, rebutting accusations by some rivals of the low-cost upstart.

An inspection by France's telecoms regulator Arcep, undertaken to address competitors' accusations that the new entrant's infrastructure was not operational, found that Iliad was covering 27 percent of the French population with its own antennas, meeting the regulatory minimum, Arcep head Jean-Ludovic Silicani said in parliamentary testimony.

Since Iliad, which markets its services under the brand name Free, launched its new ultra low cost mobile offers earlier this year, it has faced criticism from rivals that its network was not up to scratch and its customer service poor.

A media storm ensued with some reports saying Free was turning off its own overloaded mobile antennas and sending traffic over incumbent carrier France Telecom's network under a roaming agreement.

France Telecom said earlier this month that its network was being stressed by rapid growth in traffic brought on by hosting Iliad and vowed to protect its clients from service interruptions.

Silicani said the Arcep inspection, carried out in February, found that while Free did turn off antennas in some downtown areas, it turned on many more new ones, "which means its coverage slightly increased." (Reporting by Gwénaëlle Barzic; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)