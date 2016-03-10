PARIS, March 10 French telecoms group Iliad
reported a 7.4 percent percent rise in full-year
revenue on Thursday, driven by strong growth in its mobile
business.
Iliad, which markets its services under the Free brand, is
racing to build out a national mobile network and wean itself
off a roaming agreement with Orange by the end of
2017.
The company said 2015 core operating profit rose 16 percent
to 1.5 billion euros ($1.65 billion). It said it expected a
slight increase in capital expenditure in 2016 and reiterated
its goal of a core operating margin of over 40 percent by the
end of the decade.
Iliad said it gained 1.6 million subscribers in its mobile
business in 2015. It gained 270,000 new broadband subscribers in
the competitive landline segment last year, with average revenue
per user (ARPU) of 34.5 euros ($37.9), compared with 35.10 euros
in 2014.
($1 = 0.9110 euros)
