PARIS, Aug 30 French telecom operator Iliad , founded by billionaire Xavier Niel, reported a 78 percent jump in first-half net profit as customers flocked to its cheap mobile-phone contracts.

Iliad's Free Mobile service has touched off a price war in France since it launched in January 2012, forcing larger competitors France Telecom, Vivendi's SFR and Bouygues Telecom to cut costs to compete.

For the first six months of 2013, Iliad's net profit rose to 142 million euros ($187.2 million) from around 80 million in the year-ago period, the company said on Friday. Group sales rose 27 percent to 1.83 billion euros, with the mobile unit's revenue almost doubling as it lured 1.5 million subscribers.

The company also offers fixed-line phone and broadband internet services.

The company said it was sticking to targets for 4 billion euros in annual revenue by 2015 and a medium-term mobile market share of 15 percent. At the end of June, its mobile market share was just over 10 percent.

Iliad's performance contrasts with rival SFR, which saw sales and profits fall in the second quarter even as its mobile subscriber base grew. Bouygues, which has also had to slash costs to compete with Iliad, cut its telecoms revenue goal for 2013.

