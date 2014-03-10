(Adds details)

By Leila Abboud

PARIS, March 10 France's low-cost telecom Iliad posted a strong rise in sales and profit last year as it recruited more fixed broadband and mobile customers than its larger rivals.

Iliad said it had 2.8 million customers to its Free Mobile service to reach 12 percent market share in the two years since launch. The broadband business, its cash cow, also added 276,000 new customers on a net basis for the year.

Backed by tycoon Xavier Niel, Iliad also stands to benefit from the potential consolidation of the French telecom sector now underway after Vivendi received two bids for the country's second-biggest operator SFR.

On Sunday, Bouygues one of the bidders, said it would sell its entire mobile network and some of its spectrum to Iliad if its offer was accepted by Vivendi as a way to appease regulatory concerns.

Such a deal would take France back down to three mobile operators only four years after Iliad was awarded a mobile licence in a bid to force more competition on French operators, which once enjoyed some of the highest profit margins in Europe.

Since entering mobile, Iliad touched off a price war that took a chunk out of the profits of leader Orange, Vivendi's SFR, and Bouygues, forcing them to cut costs and staff to cope.

Iliad's revenue last year rose 19 pct to 3.7 billion euros ($5.13 billion), while EBITDA rose 31 percent to 1.2 billion euro. Net profit was up 42 percent to 265 million.

Analysts had predicted full-year sales of 3.75 billion euros, EBITDA of 1.16 billion, and net profit of 299 million.

Shares of Iliad are up 27 percent this year and closed at 188.95 euros on Friday, giving the group a market capitalisation of 10.89 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7214 Euros)