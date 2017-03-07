PARIS, March 7 French telecoms operator Iliad
reported on Tuesday a 12.5 percent rise in its
full-year core operating profits, propelled by higher margins at
its mobile business.
Consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) advanced to 1.675 billion euros ($1.8
billion) in 2016, Iliad said in a statement.
The group, controlled by French billionaire Xavier Niel,
said it added about 1 million mobile subscribers in its home
country.
It also set out a full-year capital expenditure target for
France in the range of 1.4 to 1.5 billion euros for 2017 and
2018. It also said it would generate more than 1 billion euros
in EBITDA, before capital expenditure in France from 2020.
It confirmed its target to achieve a consolidated EBITDA
margin of more than 40 percent by 2020.
($1 = 0.9449 euros)
(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by
Sudip Kar-Gupta)