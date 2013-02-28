PARIS Feb 28 France's newest mobile operator Iliad boosted its market share to 8 percent after gaining 5.2 million customers last year, putting further price pressure on larger rivals.

Iliad posted an increase of nearly 50 percent in full-year sales to 3.15 billion euros ($4.1 billion), compared with a forecast of 3.08 billion, according to the average of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 0.7628 euros) (Reporting By Christian Plumb; Editing by Elena Berton)